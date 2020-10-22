Roberta Metsola nominated as European Parliament Vice President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The centre-right European Popular Party has formally announced the nomination of PN MEP Roberta Metsola to serve as Vice President of the European Parliament.

She will replace the Irish Mairead McGuinness became European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and Capital Markets Union last month.

Metsola expressed her delight with a post on Twitter yesterday evening.

Earlier this year, the Maltese MEP was named as one of the five most politically and socially influential MEPs on issues related to the European Way of Life by VoteWatch, a research and lobby group which focus on the stability of the European and international political and economic system.

PN Leader Bernard Grech described it on Facebook as a historical event adding that Malta is proud of her nomination.

