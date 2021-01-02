“Robin’s Wish”, a new documentary which tells the story of actor Robin Williams’ final days and honour the actor’s memory

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Filmmaker Tylor Norwood to raise awareness of what really happened to legendary American actor Robin Williams in his final days and years, and honour the actor’s memory in a new documentary film, Robin’s Wish.

In comments to Sky News, Norwood said it is important that the millions of people who loved him know the truth.

“The reason this film needed to get made was because Robin deserved better, as a human who gave so much to us all, the idea that when he passed the real tragedy of his life is that he didn’t have an answer to what happened to him up until the end. He never got to know what this thing was” he added.

In the documentary it is revealed that what Williams never found out was that he had been suffering from the neurological disease Lewy body dementia, a diagnosis that only came to his widow with a post-mortem following his death. Medical professionals said it was one of the worst cases they had ever seen.

“When the autopsy showed that he had Lewy body dementia to an extent that doctors really hadn’t seen before – and that’s to do with the fact that Robin was a genius and his brain was so good and so strong that it actually lasted much longer than theoretically you or I would have – that’s a very different story” added Norwood.

Main Photo: A file photo dated 20 April 2005 shows US actor Robin Williams. EPA/PETER FOLEY

