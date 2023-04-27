Robusta coffee prices skyrocket on blend boost, slow flow

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Roberto Samora and Marcelo Teixeira

SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) – Prices for robusta coffee, historically a cheaper variety than the milder arabica beans, reached the highest levels in 12 years this week as roasters used more of a limited flow from the largest producers.

Analysts and industry officials said robusta demand rose steadily during the last two years due to a supply crunch for arabica beans following abnormal frosts in top producer Brazil that drove arabica prices to a 11-year peak.

Coffee roasters, pressed by rising costs, increased the amount of robusta in their roast & ground offerings at the expense of arabica.

Aguinaldo Lima, executive director at ABICS, an organization representing instant coffee producers in Brazil, said some companies boosted their robusta blend to 50%. In the past, a normal robusta blend would be around 20% or 30%.

“The price factor was important for the change in the blend, of course, but the quality of robustas really increased,” he said.

Brazil is starting the harvest of a record robusta crop seen by analysts at 23 million bags. The industry hopes that could improve flows since stocks in Vietnam, the world’s largest robusta producer, are thin.

But Brazilian robusta farmers, as Lima noted, are in no rush to harvest as they are looking over quality and tend to wait for ideal maturation.

A broker at an international trading house said mild and wet weather in Brazil had delayed the harvest.

He estimates that only 2% of the crop in the main state of Espirito Santo had been picked so far.

Luiz Carlos Bastianello, head of Cooabriel, Brazil’s largest robusta coffee co-op, said hardly any coffee has arrived so far.

“The amount is insignificant. Farmers will wait for at least 80% of the fruits to be ripe before harvesting,” he said.

Rabobank still expects Brazilian robusta exports to grow, but said that local prices remained too high.

