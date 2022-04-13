Rock band Scorpions change lyrics of “Wind of Change” in tribute to Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

German rock stalwarts Scorpions have changed the lyrics to their hit song “Wind of Change” as a tribute to war-torn Ukraine, news outlets have reported.

The new version had its premiere during a performance in Las Vegas, USA, on March 26, according to Poland’s niezalezna.pl website.

As Scorpions geared up to play the anthemic Wind of Change, lead singer Klaus Meine addressed the audience: “This song is a call for peace, but tonight I think, we shall sing it even louder. We dedicate this to the brave people of Ukraine”.

Originally, the hit anti-war song, penned by Meine, was about the end of the Cold War and Russia’s post-1989 political transformation.

However, as Meine explained in a media interview: “I thought, it’s not the time with this terrible war in Ukraine raging on, it’s not the time to romanticise Russia with lyrics like, ‘Follow the Moskva / Down to Gorky Park,’ you know?’,” as cited by niezalezna.pl.

A file photo of Scorpions, the legendary German rock band, perform on stage during the ‘Once in a Lifetime’ concert at the ancient Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, Greece, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/SIMELA PANTZARTZI

