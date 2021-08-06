Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel and Golan Heights

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon on Friday, a Lebanese security source said, triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome defence system.

The Israeli military said sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah said it had fired dozens of rockets at open ground near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Friday in response to Israeli air strikes in Lebanon this week.

In a statement, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah said the Israeli air strikes had hit open ground in Lebanon.

Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and air strikes, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid friction with Iran.

Photo: The Israeli Iron Dome anti-rocket defense system in action against a rocket fired towards Israel EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN