Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts set to miss US tour dates

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is expected to miss the band’s forthcoming US tour dates as he recovers from an unspecified medical procedure.

“For once my timing has been a little off,” the 80-year-old said in a statement, revealing he had been told it would “take a while” for him to “get fully fit”.

Sir Mick Jagger said the band looked forward to welcoming Watts back “as soon as he is fully recovered”.

We’re sure you’ll all join us in wishing Charlie a speedy recovery.



All 2021 tour dates will go ahead as planned. pic.twitter.com/8OgOIEwHWq — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) August 5, 2021

Steve Jordan will fill in when the Stones resume their No Filter Tour in September.

The US musician has worked with Stones guitarist Keith Richards on his side project X-Pensive Winos and is also a member of the John Mayer Trio.

Watts’ spokesman said that while his procedure had been “completely successful”, the drummer had been told by doctors he needs “proper rest and recuperation”.

He said it was “very disappointing” that Watts was unlikely to be able to go back on the road at present, adding that “no-one saw this coming”.

Watts said: “I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while.

“After all the fans’ suffering caused by Covid I really do not want the many RS [Rolling Stones] fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation.”

The Stones’ first concert will be in St Louis on 26 September, with dates to follow in Dallas, Nashville and other US cities.

Photo: British musicians Mick Jagger (2-L), Keith Richards (R), Charlie Watts (2-R) and Ronnie Wood (L) perform during The Rolling Stones ‘No Filter’ tour in Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, Britain, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/Nigel Roddis

Read more via BBC