Rolling Stones forced to axe gig hours before start as Sir Mick Jagger is stricken with Covid

The Rolling Stones have been forced to cancel their Amsterdam concert hours before it was set to start as Sir Mick Jagger has been stricken with Covid.

He tested positive on Monday after developing symptoms as he arrived at the Johan Cruijff Arena in the Dutch capital.

The band said the show at the Johan Cruijff Arena would be rescheduled and that they were “deeply sorry”. Sir Mick, 78, added in a message to fans: “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The Stones are currently touring the continent on their Sixty tour, with 14 shows scheduled in 10 European countries.

The Stones had already played three of their tour dates, including one at Anfield in Liverpool.

via Reuters, BBC