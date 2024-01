Reading Time: < 1 minute

Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has been sacked by AS Roma, the club has announced.

While the self-styled Special One enjoyed success in his first full season in the Italian capital winning the Conference League, a series of dismal displays this season left his team in ninth position.

In a note on Twitter, the club thanked Mourinho for his contribution over the past months.

AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect.



Further updates on the new First Team coaching staff will follow imminently.



📄 https://t.co/NtBTn4ugRm#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/HgkyuYEAb3 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 16, 2024

