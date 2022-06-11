Roman Forum most clicked cultural destination in Italy on Google Street View

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Ancient Roman Forum is the most clicked Italian cultural destination on Google Street View, Google said.



The Forum shares the podium for Italy with Juliet’s House in Verona and Palazzo Pitti in Florence, Google said.



The most sought-after seaside spots are the Due Sorelle beach at Sirolo near Ancona in Marche, Tuerredda beach at Teulada near Cagliari in Sardinia, and Lake Carezza at Nova Levante near Bolzano in Trentino/Alto Adige.



Street View lets users explore, in 3D, over 10 million places in 87 countries worldwide.

Via ANSA