Romanian theatres, restaurants could reopen in September

Romanian theatres and cinemas could reopen from Sept. 1 with social distancing restrictions and protective masks, while the return of indoor restaurants depends on the number of new coronavirus cases in each region, the president announced.

Romania has been reporting just over 1,000 new cases per day since late July, bringing confirmed cases to 81,646 since the pandemic reached the country in late February.

Some 3,421 people have died, and Romania has extended a state of alert until the middle of September. Indoor restaurants, cinemas and theatres have been closed since March.

“There are two sectors where I feel it is important that activity resumes, as much as possible under safe conditions,” President Klaus Iohannis told reporters.

“After Sept. 1, indoor restaurants could open taking into account the epidemiological conditions in each town.”

Iohannis added the government would decide the conditions on Thursday.

Romanian schools will reopen on Sept. 14 on a case-by-case basis, with towns affected by the pandemic likely to hold classes online.

The European Union state will hold a local election on Sept. 27, with a parliamentary election likely in December.

