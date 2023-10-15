Romanian troops boost NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO said that more than 130 troops from Romania had reinforced its Kosovo Force (KFOR) peacekeeping mission following the worst violence in northern Kosovo for years.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization authorised additional forces for Kosovo at the end of September after a battle between police and armed Serbs holed up in a monastery turned a quiet village in northern Kosovo into a war zone on Sept. 24.

It did not specify then how many troops would be added or from which country.

The military alliance said in a statement that 200 British soldiers had been deployed earlier this month and that the troops from Romania arrived on Friday.

KFOR, which has been in operation since 1999, comprises over 4,500 troops from 27 countries.

