Rome airport seeks to extend COVID-tested flights to more destinations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) aims to extend COVID-tested flights to more international destinations, including Japan and North America, its CEO said on Tuesday, in an expansion of a trial scheme that has been running since December.

AdR, part of Italian infrastructure group Atlantia, has been offering COVID-tested flights on the Rome-New York and Rome-Atlanta routes in partnership with Alitalia and Delta Airlines.

As the end of the trial for these flights approaches, AdR, which manages Rome’s Fiumicino airport, has asked Italy’s government to extend it, CEO Marco Troncone said, presenting the project at a conference hosted by European airport lobby ACI Europe.

Troncone said: “We are working to obtain an extension of the trial phase beyond February 15 and to get more airlines, airports and institutions involved to promote effective, sustainable and homogeneous protocols across Europe”.

New COVID-19 variants and delays in the roll-out of vaccination across the European Union has put additional pressure on airport operators, ACI Europe Director General Olivier Jankovec, said, but added that Rome’s project offered a glimpse of hope.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...