Ronaldinho’s mother dies of CoVid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dona Miguelina Elói Assis dos Santos, mother of the historic Brazilian soccer player Ronaldinho, died this Saturday at the age of 71 at the Mãe de Deus Hospital in Porto Alegre, where she had been hospitalized since December, when she was infected with the coronavirus.

Ronaldinho Gaúcho changed the photos of his official accounts on social networks. On both Instagram and Twitter, he posted a completely black image to mourn.

“Dear friends, my mother is with Covid and we are fighting so that she recovers quickly. She is in an intensive treatment center receiving all the care. I appreciate all the prayers, the positive energies and the love of always. Strength, mom,” he had expressed Ronaldinho on December 21 on his social networks.

