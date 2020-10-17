Ronaldo denies breaking coronavirus protocol

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cristiano Ronaldo shot back at Italy’s sports minister on Friday by denying that he broke the coronavirus protocol adopted for the country’s football after returning from international duty while positive for the disease.

On Thursday Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora said that Portugal captain Ronaldo had broken protocol after he left isolation with his club Juventus to join up with his national team and then returned to Italy following his positive test.

He is currently quarantined at his home in Turin after travelling from Portugal in an air ambulance.

Portuguese player Cristiano Ronaldo (not seen) inside of an ambulance jet aircraft leaves Portugal on his way to Italy at Tires Aerodrome, Oeiras, Portugal, 14 October 2020. Portuguese national soccer team captain Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 on 13 October. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

