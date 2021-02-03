Ronaldo’s brace seals Juve rally at Inter in Italian Cup semi-final

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Be Soccer – Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus came from behind to beat Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro in their Italian Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Record 13-time winners Juve will be favourites to reach a sixth final in seven years when they bid to complete the job in the return game in Turin next Tuesday.

Inter, who beat Juventus 2-0 last month in Serie A, have it all to do to keep their hopes of lifting a first Italian Cup since 2011 alive.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the 1-2 goal during the Italy Cup semifinal first leg soccer match between FC Inter and Juventus FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

“It was an important match, the Serie A game showed Inter are far from an easy side to face,” Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot told RAI Sport. “The tie isn’t over yet, there’s another leg to go and that will be even tougher than this one.”

Holders Napoli host Atalanta in the second last-four first leg on Wednesday.

