Royal family persuaded Queen Elizabeth to spend her last days at Balmoral

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The late Queen was persuaded to spend her final days at Balmoral as she and the Royal family made preparations for her death, it has emerged.

Queen Elizabeth II had initially feared “it would make things more difficult” if she died at her beloved Scottish home, the Princess Royal has disclosed.

Her family eventually convinced her to put her own comfort before her concern for others after a lifetime of duty.

Speaking of her mother’s last days in a BBC documentary about the Coronation of King Charles III, the Princess described how the family had tried to persuade her that practical issues “shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process”.

It is the first time the Royal family has spoken of arrangements for the late Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on Sept 8 last year, aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Now, speaking in the BBC One programme Charles III: The Coronation Year, the Princess Royal has paid loving and characteristically practical tribute to her mother.

“We always enjoyed being at Balmoral,” she says in the programme, to be broadcast on Boxing Day.

“We spent a lot of time there in our youth and a lot of it was probably a more independent life than anywhere else. I think there was a moment when she felt it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral. I think we did try to persuade her that that shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process. So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because we did.”

The Princess was the only member of the Royal family to be at Balmoral when it became clear the Queen was entering her final hours.

Read more via The Telegraph

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group