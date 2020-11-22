Royal family said to be outraged at new season of The Crown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s royal family is said to be outraged by the new season of the Netflix series “The Crown”, which deals with the relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

A day after the show entered its fourth season (on November 15), British media cited sources close to Buckingham Palace saying that the show was more fiction than fact, with Prince Charles in particular being misrepresented.

“Many are incredibly frustrated and angry that his name is being dragged through the mud,” The Telegraph newspaper cited an unnamed source as saying. The Mail on Sunday also reported the royals were angered by the show, referring to close confidants of the prince.

The 72-year-old heir to the throne is not watching the show himself, according to the report. His spokesman declined to comment the family’s reported verdict on the show.

“The Crown,” which has already won numerous awards, including Emmy Awards and Golden Globes, centres on real historical events in Britain that have now entered the Thatcher era in the 1980s with season four. However the show’s private dialogues are fictional.

The latest episodes deal with the relationship between Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) and Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who was having an affair with Camilla at the time.

In a BBC interview 25 years ago, when asked whether Camilla was the reason for the failure of their marriage, Diana replied: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.

