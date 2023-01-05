Royal Mail immortalises Iron Maiden in stamps

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Joining the likes of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Elton John and Paul McCartney, Iron Maiden have been immortalised in post by the Royal Mail by having their own set of stamps, too.

Twelve Iron Maiden stamps have been created, with eight featuring all current members of the band.

Guitarists Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Janick Gers and lead singer Bruce Dickinson, drummer Nicko McBrain and bassist Steve Harris all appear in the commemorative project.

Four stamps also pay homage to the band’s mascot Eddie, including him as a samurai warrior from their 17th album, Senjutsu, which charted at number two in the UK in 2021.

Harris said he and his bandmates are “very proud” to be honoured by the Royal Mail.

Formed by Harris in London in 1975, Iron Maiden have had 35 songs in the top 40, according to Official Charts Company – including one number one, the 1988 single Bring Your Daughter… To The Slaughter.

They have also had five number-one albums including Fear Of The Dark, The Book Of Souls, The Final Frontier, Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son and The Number Of The Beast.

The stamps also feature the Queen’s silhouette, having been created before the move to feature the King.

The Royal Mail stamps are available to order from Thursday 5 January and are on sale from 12 January.

Read more via Sky News/The Guardian

