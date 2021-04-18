Rublev and Tsitsipas set for Monte-Carlo Masters showdown

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet in the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters after winning their semi-finals in straight sets.

Rublev secured his place in his first Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Masters 1000 final with a 6-3 7-5 win over Norway’s Casper Ruud.

A day after ousting 11-time champion Rafael Nadal in three sets, Rublev continued his superb form as he hit 21 winners past Ruud on his way to victory in 80 minutes. “It is an amazing feeling,” said the 23-year-old. It is my first [ATP Masters 1000] final, so I am really happy. “

Tsitsipas, a two-time Masters 1000 runner-up, will hope to make it third time lucky when he faces Rublev. The 22-year-old broke Britain’s Dan Evans serve on five occasions in a 6-2 6-1 thrashing. I found ways to play at my best,” said Tsitsipas. It was really difficult to maintain my level of consistency and I am really happy I managed to deal with all the different moments during the match. I had a lot of opportunities to hit the forehand, and think how I wanted to construct the point.” Tsitsipas is yet to drop a set at the Monte-Carlo Country Club this week having overcome Russian Aslan Karatsev, Chilean Cristian Garin, Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Evans on his way to the final.

