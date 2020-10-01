Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia

Russia decries use of ‘foreign terrorists’ in Karabakh conflict

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s foreign ministry said that Syrian and Libyan fighters from illegal armed groups were being sent to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, where fierce fighting has raged for the past four days between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces.

Russia called on the countries involved to prevent the use of “foreign terrorists and mercenaries” in the conflict.

Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fighters to support Azerbaijan, which Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied.
