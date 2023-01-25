Russia defence ministry says frigate tests strike capabilities in Atlantic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) – The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday the frigate Admiral Gorshkov tested its strike capabilities in the western Atlantic Ocean.

In a statement, the ministry said the frigate had run a computer simulation on hypersonic Zircon missiles.

Zircon missiles have a range of 900 km (560 miles), and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them. The statement did not say the frigate had launched a missile.

Tensions between the West and Russia have reached the highest point in years due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian officials have on several occasions suggested Russia might use its nuclear arsenal, the world’s largest, if it feels threatened by Western support for Ukraine.

Photo: A still image taken from a handout video released on 25 January 2023 by Press Service of the ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation shows, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov armed with hypersonic missiles Zircon, during exercise at combat mission, in Atlantic Ocean

