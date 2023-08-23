Russia destroys 13,000 tons of grain at Ukrainian Danube river port of Izmail – minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Russian drone attack on the Danube River port of Izmail in southern Ukraine on Wednesday destroyed 13,000 tons of grain, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Kubrakov said on the Telegram messaging app that the port’s export capacity had been reduced by 15% by the overnight strike, and added: “Russia is systematically hitting grain silos and warehouses to stop agricultural exports.”

The attacks were the Russia’s latest on port infrastructure on the Danube, which Ukraine uses to move grain to the Romanian port of Constanta, since Moscow quit a U.N.-brokered deal that allowed Kyiv to ship grain via the Black Sea.”The enemy hit grain storage facilities and a production and transhipment complex in the Danube region.

A fire broke out in the warehouses and was quickly contained. Firefighters continue to work,” the Ukrainian military said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The military published photographs showing piles of grain under the burnt and wrecked shell of the storage facility.

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said the attack on the region lasted three hours and that the Ukrainian air force had destroyed nine Russian drones.

via Reuters

