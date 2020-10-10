Russia expected to register second COVID-19 vaccine on October 15

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia is expected to register a second potential vaccine against COVID-19 on Oct. 15, the vaccine’s developer said on Friday.

The vaccine has been developed by Siberia’s Vector Institute, which completed early-stage human trials of the vaccine last month.

Russia’s rapid vaccine-development campaign highlights President Vladimir Putin’s goal to establish the country as a primary player in the global race to secure Covid-19 vaccines.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that Russia’s Ministry of Health had declined to say what the approval would be for. But, said the paper, the country’s first vaccine, called Sputnik V, received conditional emergency approval in early August, after being tested on only 76 subjects, with the requirement that it would subsequently undergo large-scale trials.

