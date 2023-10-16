Russia expects Venezuela’s Maduro to visit as relations deepen

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Russia expects a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as the two oil producers deepen their cooperation and Russian companies seek to invest more in the South American country, President Vladimir Putin’s oil point man said on Monday.

Venezuela boasts the world’s largest proven oil reserves and Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter. A source familiar with the plans told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Maduro visit would take place by the end of the year.There was no immediate comment from Caracas.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted the importance of Russian oil cooperation with Venezuela, one of the five founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).”We note the importance of continuing joint work to stabilise the global energy market, including in the OPEC+ format,” Novak said at a meeting of a Russia-Venezuela inter-governmental commission in Moscow.Novak said such efforts were “especially important in the context of attempts by Western countries to use the demand for energy resources as an instrument of political pressure.”

Russia describes Venezuela as a key Russian partner in Latin America and says it is deepening ties with other powers after the West slapped sanctions against Russia and Russian companies over the war in Ukraine.

“Our solidarity approach is a determining factor in ensuring a healthy balance of supply and demand in the oil market, maintaining the investment attractiveness of the industry and countering speculative sentiment,” Novak said.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group