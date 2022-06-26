Russia fires missiles directed to Ukraine from Belarus; Kyiv hit by missiles

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Some of the dozens of long-range Russian missile strikes on Saturday were, for the first time, launched from Tu-22 bombers deployed from Belarus, Ukraine’s military says.

Russia struck multiple targets across Ukraine on Saturday, including the port city of Mykolaiv in the south, the Chernihiv region in the north and a “military object” near Lviv in the west. About 30 Russian missiles were also fired on the Zhytomyr region in central Ukraine, killing one Ukrainian soldier.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said the Russian bombers’ use of Belarusian airspace for the first time was “directly connected to attempts by the Kremlin to drag Belarus into the war”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Saturday that as a war that Moscow expected to last five days moved into its fifth month, Russia “felt compelled to stage such a missile show”.

Russian missiles struck a residential building and a kindergarten in central Kyiv early on Sunday, wounding five people, officials said, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.

Up to four explosions rang out in central Kyiv. A fire broke out in a nine-storey residential building that was partially damaged in the attack in the central Shevchenkivskiy district, the emergency services said.

“They (rescuers) have pulled out a seven-year-old girl. She is alive. Now they’re trying to rescue her mother,” Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said

“There are people under the rubble,” Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. He added that several people had already been hospitalised.

Ukraine’s police chief Ihor Klymenko said on national television that five people had been wounded.

“The Russians hit Kyiv again. Missiles damaged an apartment building and a kindergarten,” said Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s administration.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies targeting civilians and says it targets military infrastructure.

Air raid sirens regularly disrupt life in Kyiv, but there have been no major strikes on the city since June 5 when a rail car repair facility was hit on the outskirts and a late April shelling when a Radio Liberty producer was killed in a strike that hit the building she lived in.

The Shevchenkivskiy historic district is home to a cluster of universities, restaurants and art galleries.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but abandoned an early advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.

Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two

