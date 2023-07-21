Russia hits grain terminals of agricultural enterprise in Ukraine’s Odesa region

Reading Time: 2 minutes

July 21 (Reuters) – Russian missiles hit grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, injuring two people, the regional governor said on Friday.

“Unfortunately, the grain terminals of an agricultural enterprise in Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tons of peas and 20 tons of barley,” he said on the Telegram messaging app.

The United States said Russia’s warning to ships indicated Moscow might attack vessels at sea following Moscow’s withdrawal on Monday from a U.N.-brokered deal to let Ukraine export grain.

The signal that Russia was willing to use force to reimpose its blockade on one of the world’s biggest food exporters set global prices soaring. Moscow says it will not participate in the year-old grain deal without better terms for its own food and fertiliser sales.

The U.N. Security Council will meet on Friday over “the humanitarian consequences” of Russia’s withdrawal, said Britain’s U.N mission. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Black Sea ports and warned the “destruction of civilian infrastructure may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.”

“These attacks are also having an impact well beyond Ukraine,” said U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding higher wheat and corn prices hurt everyone, especially vulnerable people in the global south. Kyiv is hoping to resume exports without Russia’s participation.

But no ships have sailed from its ports since Moscow pulled out of the deal, and insurers have had doubts about whether to underwrite policies for trade in a war zone.

Since quitting the deal, Moscow has rained missiles down nightly on Ukraine’s two biggest port cities, Odesa and Mykolaiv. Thursday’s strikes appeared to be the worst yet. Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper posted an image online of China’s consulate building with broken windows. It is located in Odesa’s city centre just across railway tracks from the port.

“The aggressor is deliberately hitting the port infrastructure – administrative and residential buildings nearby were damaged,” Kiper said on Telegram. The Chinese foreign ministry said the shock wave of the explosion “knocked down parts of the walls and window panes of the consulate.”

Photo: A man reacts at the scene of a rocket strike on an administrative building in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO

