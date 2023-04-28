Russia kills at least 12 in biggest Ukraine air strikes for nearly two months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia hurled missiles at cities across Ukraine as people slept early on Friday, killing at least nine people in the first large-scale air strikes in nearly two months.

The early-morning attacks were carried out as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.

In the central city of Uman, firefighters battled a raging blaze at a residential apartment building that had been struck on an upper floor. At least 10 people were killed and 17 wounded there, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Rescue workers clambered through a huge pile of the smouldering rubble, carrying out a body bag away on a stretcher. A grown man wearing a face mask sobbed as he watched, and a woman came to comfort him.

“At first the windows were blown out, then came the explosion,” a resident of the apartment building who gave her name only as Olga said as rescue workers dug through the debris. “Everything flew out.”

In the southeastern city of Dnipro, a missile struck a house, killing a two-year-old child and a 31-year-old woman, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said. Three people were also wounded in the attack.

via Reuters

