Russia notifies Ireland of ‘unwelcome’ naval exercises off Irish coast, Coveney says

BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Russia has notified Ireland of Russian naval exercises in international waters in the Irish Sea, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Monday, adding that they were unwelcome.

“We don’t have a power to prevent this happening but certainly I have made it clear to the Russian ambassador in Ireland that this is not welcome. This isn’t a time to increase military activity and tension,” Coveney said.

Russia said late last week its navy would stage a sweeping set of exercises involving all its fleets from the Pacific to the Atlantic, the latest show of strength in a surge of military activity during a standoff with the West.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine)

Photo – Russian corvette ‘Resistant’ project 20380 attends the ‘Russia Navy Day’ parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 July 2021. . EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL