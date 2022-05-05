Russia practiced nuclear drills in Kaliningrad enclave

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia said its forces on Wednesday had practised simulated nuclear-capable missile strikes in the western enclave of Kaliningrad, amid Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine.

During Wednesday’s war games in the enclave on the Baltic Sea located between EU members Poland and Lithuania, Russia practised simulated “electronic launches” of nuclear-capable Iskander mobile ballistic missile systems, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Russian forces practised single and multiple strikes at targets imitating launchers of missile systems, airfields, protected infrastructure, military equipment and command posts of a mock enemy, the statement said.

After performing the “electronic” launches, the military personnel carried out a manoeuvre to change their position in order to avoid “a possible retaliatory strike,” the defence ministry added.

The combat units also practised “actions in conditions of radiation and chemical contamination”.

The drills involved more than 100 servicemen.

In recent days, Russia’s state television has attempted to make nuclear weapons use more palatable to the public.

Kaliningrad is home to both Russian conventional forces and nuclear-capable Iskander-M (SS-26) ballistic missiles.

File photo of the Russian Iskander-M mobile short-range ballistic missile launcher. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV