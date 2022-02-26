Russia prohibits use of word “invasion” in media reports on situation in the Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s communications regulator accused 10 local media outlets on Saturday of falsely depicting what Russia calls a special military operation in Ukraine and distributing false information about events there.

Among those sent warning letters were Echo Moskvy, a popular radio station, and Novaya Gazeta, a newspaper critical of the government whose editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov was awarded a Nobel Peace prize last year.

Roskomnadzor, the regulator, ordered the media to delete the offending information or face restricted access to their websites and media resources.

It censured them for referring to it as a “attack, invasion, or a declaration of war”, and said the government will stop access if this continues. Fines of up to 5 million roubles are also possible.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, saying it needed to demilitarise its neighbour.

Photo – Russian troops move towards Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/STRINGER