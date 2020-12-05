Russia proposes denouncing tax agreement with Netherlands -draft document

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Russian lawmakers on Friday proposed denouncing a tax agreement with the Netherlands designed to avoid double taxation, according to a draft document on the Russian government website.
In March, President Vladimir Putin suggested a tax be levied on interest and dividend payments leaving Russia, to combat capital outflows as the country battles low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a separate statement on Friday, Russia’s finance ministry said it has proposed increasing the tax on dividends and interest for Russia-focused companies registered in Netherlands to 15%, but that the talks had failed.
Russia agreed deals earlier this year with Cyprus and Malta. A number of large Russian companies are registered in the Netherlands.
Main Photo: A plenary session at the State Duma in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV