Russia’s daily Covid-19 cases rose to 88,816 on Thursday, a new record high for the seventh consecutive day as the Omicron variant was identified in new regions, officials said.

The number of new infections was a significant jump from the 74,692 reported on Wednesday. Russian officials also said that 665 people had died in the last 24 hours.

Photo – Russian policemen guard the empty Red Square in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV