Russia reports five deaths and claims attempted border incursion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) – Russia’s military said on Monday that troops and border guards had prevented a “diversionary reconnaissance” group from breaching Russia’s border from Ukrainian territory and that five people had been killed, Russian news agencies reported.

Ukraine rejected the report, calling it fake news, and said no Ukrainian forces were present in the Rostov region where the incident was alleged to have taken place.

Interfax cited the Russian military as saying that Ukrainian armed vehicles had been destroyed.

The reported incident took place at a moment of extreme tension between the two countries as Russia continues to deny statements from the United States and its allies that it could invade Ukraine at any time.

See also: Kremlin Says No Concrete Plans For Summit With Biden Over Ukraine and Russia Says 60,000 ‘Refugees’ Have Crossed From Rebel-Held Eastern Ukraine

Photo courtesy of the Public Relations Service Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine