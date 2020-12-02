Russia reports record 589 coronavirus deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia reported a record 589 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the official number of deaths to 41,053.

Authorities also reported 25,345 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 5,191 in the capital Moscow, and 3,684 in St Petersburg, bringing the national cumulative tally to 2,347,401.

Main Photo: Street actor wearing protective face mask and costume of the Tsar Peter the Great sits with the Rostral column and St. Isaac’s Cathedral in the background in St. Petersburg, Russia. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Like this: Like Loading...