MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) – Russia has decided to restrict flights to and from Turkey from April 15 until June 1 due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.

She said some flights, including two per week to Istanbul, would remain in place.

Russia has also suspended flights to Tanzania from April 15 until June 1. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by David Evans)

