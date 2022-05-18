Donetsk separatist leader says court to decide fate of Azovstal fighters who surrendered ￼

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin said that a court would decide the fate of the Ukrainian fighters who had surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a local media outlet reported.

Russia said earlier on Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below the Azovstal steelworks since Monday.

The defence ministry said 694 Ukrainian fighters – including members of the Azov regiment – had surrendered in the past 24 hours, including 29 wounded.

In the latest update on what Moscow calls its special military operation, the ministry said Russia also struck eastern Ukraine with missiles in the Soledar area of the Donetsk region.

Self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) militia escorts an Ukrainian serviceman as he is being evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Russia also hit foreign mercenaries, destroyed Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft, Ukrainian arsenals and S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, the ministry said.

Russia struck 76 control points and 421 troop and artillery points, including 147 artillery and mortar, with missiles and artillery, the ministry said.

It hit a Ukrainian battery of 155-mm M777 howitzers manufactured by the United States, the ministry said.

It was not possible to independently confirm the claims.