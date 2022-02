Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Russian forces have captured Zmiinyi Island in the Black Sea, where 82 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to them, Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday.

Ukrainian officials have said that all 13 border guards deployed on the island south of the port city of Odessa were killed by arms fire from a Russian warship.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by John Stonestreet)