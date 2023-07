Reading Time: < 1 minute

July 28 (Reuters) – Russian air defences downed a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its targets near Moscow on Friday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said the incident has caused no casualties or damage to buildings.

