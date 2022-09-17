Russia says it launched strikes on Ukrainian troops in several regions

Reading Time: 2 minutes

MOSCOW, Sept 17 (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that its forces had launched strikes on Ukrainian positions in several parts of Ukraine, and accused Kyiv of carrying out shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russian forces conducted their strikes in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, according to the ministry, which added that Ukrainian forces had carried out an unsuccessful offensive near Pravdyne in Kherson.

The radiation situation at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant, remains normal, according to the ministry. It said two incidents of Ukrainian shelling were recorded near the plant on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s foreign ministry denied that Ukrainian forces had carried out shelling near the facility.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine.

The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution on Thursday demanding that Russia end its occupation of the plant.

Ukraine serviceman ride in a truck in Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 16 September 2022. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Pravin Char)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first