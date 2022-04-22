Russia says its air force struck 58 military targets in Ukraine overnight

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday it had struck 58 military targets in Ukraine overnight, including sites where troops, fuel depots and military equipment were concentrated.

The ministry said it had also struck three targets using high-precision missiles in Ukraine, including an S-300 air defence system and a large concentration of Ukrainian troops with their equipment.

The physical damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure has reached $60bn and will rise further as the war continues, World Bank President David Malpass has said.

Ukraine needs $7 billion each month to keep its economy afloat amid the "economic losses" inflicted by Russia, Zelenskiy has said.

Photo – A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service.