Russia Sets Record for New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths in one day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia has set an unwanted, new record for coronavirus deaths and cases, nearing 14,000 infections for the third time in a week, according to the country’s national coronavirus information center.

Russia confirmed 13,868 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday, bringing its official number of cases to 1,326,178 and setting a new record for daily infections.

The information center also confirmed 244 deaths caused by Covid-19, which is the highest daily tally since the onset of the pandemic.

Russia’s previous highest number of fatalities stood at 232 people on May 29.

Nearly 23,000 people have died from Covid-19, a figure that Russia’s state statistics agency that publishes monthly data says is at least half the real number of fatalities.

Moscow, the epicenter of Russia’s Covid-19 outbreak with 4,618 new confirmed infections, has also recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases since mid-May.

Russia has seen its daily infections double over the past month. Officials in almsot half of its 85 regions have instituted various restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread of the infection.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin described the city’s restrictions as “light” and urged residents to continue to take precautions before the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.

via The Moscow Times

Like this: Like Loading...