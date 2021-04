Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia’s foreign ministry summoned the Polish ambassador on Friday following Warsaw’s expulsion of Russian diplomatic staff, RIA news agency reported.

Warsaw expelled three Russian diplomats earlier this month, saying that they were involved in “activities to the detriment” of Poland, and Russia replied last week by saying it would expel five Poles.

Photo: General view of the Kremlin and Saint Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

