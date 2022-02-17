Russia to continue security talks with West – foreign minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) – Russia will continue talks with the West on all aspects of its security proposals, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Moscow has demanded guarantees that its neighbour Ukraine will not be allowed to join NATO. The United States and the alliance itself have so far refused to make such a promise.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, had assured him Moscow wanted to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis.

Speaking at a joint news conference following talks, Di Maio said he welcomed an announcement by Lavrov that Russia would send a reply to the United States later in the day on the issue of security guarantees

“I think it’s very good news, a very good signal,” Di Maio said.

Photo – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. EPA-EFE/PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL