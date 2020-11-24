Russia to investigate Jehovah’s Witnesses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia on Tuesday opened a new criminal case into Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Tuesday, adding that the religion’s management centre had illegally resumed working.

Russian investigators said searches were under way in more than 20 different regions across the country in connection with the investigation.

Russia’s Supreme Court ruled in 2017 that the group was an “extremist” organisation and ordered it to disband, a decision that was followed by a crackdown which has seen dozens of adherents detained and hundreds hit with criminal charges.

via Reuters

