Russia to seize foreigners’ funds in retaliation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) – Russia will respond to the seizure of money of Russian citizens and companies abroad by seizing funds of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia, RIA news agency quoted Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the security council, as saying on Saturday.

Moscow does not rule out nationalising the assets of companies registered in the United States, European Union and other “unfriendly jurisdictions”, Medvedev was quoted as saying.

Photo – Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council. EPA-EFE/YULIA ZYRYANOVA / SPUTNIK POOL