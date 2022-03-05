Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on Monday, negotiator says

Reading Time: 2 minutes

March 5 (Reuters) – Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in a Facebook post on Saturday, without providing further details.

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have had two rounds of talks since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour on Feb. 24.

On Thursday, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, although there have been delays in implementing them.

Ukraine said on Saturday the talks had not produced results but that it would keep pursuing negotiations.

“The third round of talks will take place on Monday,” Arakhamia, who is also the parliamentary faction leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party, wrote.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Zelenskiy’s attempt to secure direct NATO help in the conflict between their countries was not helping talks between the two sides, but that Moscow was ready for a third round. Read full story

Wary of being dragged into Moscow’s war on its neighbour, NATO on Friday turned down Zelenskiy’s appeal to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, prompting the Ukrainian president to say that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if they were “meaningful”.

The Kremlin said on Friday that progress in the negotiations would depend on Kyiv’s reaction to Moscow’s position on how to end the war, which had been conveyed to Ukraine on Thursday.

The Russian TASS news agency quoted Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky as saying the Ukrainian side had shown some openness in the second round to reaching an agreement.

(Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Photo A handout photo made available by BelTA news agency shows head of Russian delegation, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky (3-R) and Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov (2-L) and other Russian (R) and Ukrainian (L) delegations members attend Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations, at an undisclosed location in the Brest region, Belarus, 03 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of severe economic sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia. EPA-EFE/MAXIM GUCHEK / BelTA