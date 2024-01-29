Russia warship conducts anti-submarine drill in South China Sea

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 29 (Reuters) – Russia’s Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov has conducted an anti-submarine exercise in the South China Sea, Russian news agency reported on Monday, citing the fleet’s press service.

After detecting a mock enemy submarine and confirming its coordinates from a helicopter crew, the warship fired torpedoes and depth charges – anti-submarine warfare weapons, the agency reported, the Interfax news agency reported.

A detachment of the Russian Pacific Fleet warships, including the fleet’s flagship the Varyag cruiser, and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate are on a “long-distance voyage,” which includes the Asia-Pacific region, Interfax reported.

Russia’s RIA state news agency reported that the ships left the port of Vladivostok, in Russia’s Far East, on Jan. 22.

Photo: Russia’s Pacific Fleet frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov

