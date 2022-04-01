Russia withdrawing some troops from Kyiv region and northern Ukrainian region

Reading Time: 2 minutes

April 1 (Reuters) – Russia is continuing to withdraw some of its forces from Ukraine’s northern Kyiv region and they are heading towards Belarus, the local governor said on Friday.

“We are observing the movement of joint (Russian) vehicle columns of various quantities,” Governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said Russian forces had left the village of Hostomel, which is next to an important, but was digging in at the town of Bucha. Reuters was unable to verify the information.

Russian forces are also withdrawing from the Chernihiv region of northern Ukraine but have not yet left entirely, the local governor said in a video address on Friday.

“Air and missile strikes are (still) possible in the region, nobody is ruling this out,” Governor Viacheslav Chaus said, adding that Ukrainian forces were entering and securing settlements previously held by Russian troops.

Chaus said it was still too early for Ukrainian forces in the Chernihiv region to let their guard down as Russian troops “are still on our land.” Russia said on Tuesday it would scale down operations in the Chernihiv and Kiev regions.