Russia ‘withdrawing troops from two southern cities’

Russia is reportedly redeploying units and withdrawing troops from two key cities in the southern Kherson region of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces claimed today.

It alleged that troops have been moved from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka to Nyzhni Sirohozy, deeper east in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson.

Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed that there are rumours Kakhovka “will be abandoned by Russian troops by the end of this year”.

It comes shortly after Russian forces withdrew from the city of Kherson and the west bank of the Dnipro River due to a supplies shortfall.

Ukraine added that “locals loyal to the occupiers” are now being offered “a move to the temporarily occupied Crimea” ahead of an apparent withdrawal.

Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka are both on the east bank of the Dnipro River, where Russian troops fled after abandoning the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian armed forces added that elsewhere, in the eastern Luhansk region, locals are being forced to “reregister their businesses according to the legislation of the Russian federation”.

In Other Developments

* President Vladimir Putin has sought proposals from his armed forces commanders on how they think Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine should proceed, during a visit to the operation’s headquarters, the Kremlin said.

CONFLICT

* Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, local officials said, a day after Russia carried out a massive missile strike on critical infrastructure.

* The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said early Saturday the city’s metro system was back in service and that all residents had been reconnected to water supply a day after the latest wave of Russian air strikes.

* Russia fired more than 70 missiles at Ukraine on Friday in one of its biggest attacks since the start of the war, knocking out power in the second biggest city and forcing Kyiv to bring in emergency blackouts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said.

* Three people were killed when an apartment block was hit on Friday in central Kryvyi Rih and another died in shelling in Kherson in the south, Ukrainian officials said.

* The strikes on Friday caused “colossal” damage to infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and mainly affected the energy system, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

* Ukrainian shelling of a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed at least 11 people on Friday and 20 were missing, the Russian state news agency TASS reported, citing emergency services.

* Moscow says its attacks are aimed at disabling Ukraine’s military. Ukrainians call them a war crime.

* Reuters was not able to independently verify battlefield reports.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY/AID

* European Union states should buy arms jointly to replenish stocks after supplying Ukraine, said the bloc’s defence agency, warning the United States may not always be able to shield Europe from threats.

* Insurers may refuse to cover planes flying to Ukraine or ships sailing through the Black Sea as reinsurers – who insure the insurers – propose excluding the region from policies from next month, four industry sources said.

Photo: Ukraine MOD

