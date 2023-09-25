Russian air strike damages Odesa port infrastructure, grain facilities – Kyiv

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An overnight Russian air strike on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa caused “significant damage” to port infrastructure and destroyed some grain storage facilities, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

No deaths were reported in the attack on Odesa, but at least one person was killed in a separate Russian air strike on the town of Beryslav in the southern region of Kherson region, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.”Another massive attack on Odesa! … The attack resulted in the destruction of grain storage facilities and significant damage to the seaport,” Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, economy minister, said on X.Oleh Kiper, the Odesa region governor, said the facilities that were hit had almost 1,000 tons of grain in storage.Russia’s defence ministry also reported Ukrainian attacks overnight, saying drones were shot down over the northwestern part of the Black Sea, over Crimea, and over the Russian regions of Kursk and Belgorod regions. It mentioned no deaths.The Russian attack on Odesa was the latest in a series of missile and drone strikes which Kyiv says are intended to prevent Ukraine, a major grain producer and exporter, shipping its agricultural products to the world.

via Reuters

